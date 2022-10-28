Visa Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

