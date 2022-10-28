VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VOXX International worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 691,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 8,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $51,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 284,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.03% of the company's stock.

VOXX opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $202.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.20. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

