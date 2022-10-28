Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

