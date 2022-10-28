Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

