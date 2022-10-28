Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

