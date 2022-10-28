Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

