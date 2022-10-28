YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

NYSE YETI opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

