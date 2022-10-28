Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.