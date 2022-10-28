Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

