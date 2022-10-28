Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

