Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BIO opened at $385.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.42 and a twelve month high of $798.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.63 and its 200 day moving average is $493.26.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.