Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,002 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

