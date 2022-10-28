Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BDN stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.