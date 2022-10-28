Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,703,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 148,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $32.01 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

