Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

