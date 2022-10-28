Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.