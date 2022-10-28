Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

