Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $252,463.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $256.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.