Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $375,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

