Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

