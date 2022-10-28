Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

