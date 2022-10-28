Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.11 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

