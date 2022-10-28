Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.
Insider Activity
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Articles
