Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Veritex Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $30.94 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

