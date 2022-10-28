Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,625 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 459,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 341,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 447.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

