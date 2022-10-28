Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

