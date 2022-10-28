Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,745 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $283.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -190.47%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

