Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,048 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -261.24 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

