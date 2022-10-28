Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 317,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.91 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

