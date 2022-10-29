10,145 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

