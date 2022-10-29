10,266 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Surgery Partners by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of SGRY opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 2.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

