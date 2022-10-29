1,438 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

