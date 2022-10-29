14,530 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 4.7 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Insider Activity at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

