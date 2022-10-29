16,235 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,156 shares of company stock worth $5,960,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.72 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

