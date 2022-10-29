1,748 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,572,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,235 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 950,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 424,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 668,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 411,059 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.60 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

