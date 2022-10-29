22,250 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $316.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

