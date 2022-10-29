28,348 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,509.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

