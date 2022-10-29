30,532 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Udemy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. Research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,269.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

