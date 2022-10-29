3,500 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

KYN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

