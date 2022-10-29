37,003 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 692,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 415,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

