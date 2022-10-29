37,816 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.
Hostess Brands Stock Performance
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Hostess Brands Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Articles
