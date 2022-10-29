66,797 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 691,029 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.06 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

