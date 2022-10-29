894,272 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 894,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 910,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

