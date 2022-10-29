AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,491,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AAON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.70. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

