Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Insider Activity

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

