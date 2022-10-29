Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells $272,020.91 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.54 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after buying an additional 132,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

