Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

