Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 32,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.