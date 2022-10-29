Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 32,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

