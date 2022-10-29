Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIMAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMAU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $3,889,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

