Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Seth Loring Harrison Sells 66,426 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 66,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $2,758,671.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seth Loring Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Seth Loring Harrison sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $202,813.80.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

